Samsung launches Qualcomm-powered Galaxy Book Go at $350

Image: Samsung

Samsung on Thursday introduced the affordable Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G to its Galaxy Book Windows notebook lineup.

The two models use Qualcomm chips, unlike the Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book, which began sales last month and use Intel silicon.

Galaxy Book Go is powered by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform and has optional LTE connectivity. The Galaxy Book Go 5G uses the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G.

The two models sport a 14-inch FHD liquid crystal display, Dolby Atmos speakers, two USB Type-C ports, a USB 2.0 port, 3.5pi headphone jack, and 25W USB Type-C fast charging.

They both weigh 1.38kg, and have a 720p camera, 4GB or 8GB internal memory, and come in 64GB and 128GB storage options. The only colour option for these devices is silver.

In its announcement of the models, Samsung talked up Galaxy Book Go's connection to the Galaxy ecosystem. The Galaxy Book Go can be synced to smartphones to answer texts and make calls. Android apps can also be mirrored with Link to Windows and Microsoft Your Phone.

In addition, the notebook can be connected to the Galaxy Tab S7 series for a second screen feature; it also pairs with Galaxy Buds earphones through Bluetooth. Quick Share allows files and photos to be shared between Galaxy devices without an internet connection. Galaxy Book Go also features SmartThings for home IoT management and SmartThings Find to track Galaxy smartphones.

The Wi-Fi and LTE versions of Galaxy Book Go will start at $350 and become available from June in select markets. In the US, it will start sales of the devices on June 10. The Galaxy Book Go 5G will begin sales at a later date.

