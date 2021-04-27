Samsung launches SAS-4 enterprise SSD for servers

Image: Samsung

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday launched a new enterprise SSD based on the SAS-4 specification.

The new PM1653 was built with Samsung's sixth-generation V-NAND and will come in a range of storage capacities from 800GB to 30.72TB.

Based on the 24G SAS (SAS-4) interface, it will provide double the speed of 12G SAS-3 at 22.5Gbps, Samsung said.

The new SSD also supports random read speed of 800,000 IOPS and sequential read speed of 4,300MB/s, it added.

PM1653 will also continue to support previous generations of the SAS interfaces such as SAS-3 so that customers can run their servers flexibly, Samsung said.

It also comes in a dual-port design, where one port will keep the server going even if another fails.

Samsung said it will collaborate with Broadcom, which provides the host bus adapter cards, to help customers upgrade their server storage systems to SAS-4.

"The combination of the PM1653 SSD and Broadcom's next-generation SAS RAID products delivers up to 5x RAID 5 performance, which will be critical to meet the strong demands of the 24G ecosystem," Broadcom general manager of the data center solutions group Jas Tremblay said.

Last month, the South Korean tech giant announced that it has developed a 512GB DDR5 memory module, which offers 7,200Mbps in data transfer rate.

