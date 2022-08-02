Samsung launches Self-Repair program, so you can fix your broken screen at will

Earlier this year, Samsung announced its partnership with Right to Repair advocate iFixit to provide Galaxy customers with access to genuine parts, tools, and guides. This meant that anyone anywhere could buy the same displays, batteries, and other Samsung components to repair their phones and tablets at will.
Today, Samsung is officially launching its aptly-named Self-Repair program, allowing customers to repair their devices on their own. The service is available through iFixit's website, Samsung 837, and Samsung retail and service locations across the US. All parts and components are priced the same for customers as they are for affiliated repair providers.
During the initial kickoff, the company is offering phone screens, back glass replacements, and spare charging ports for the Galaxy S20 and S21 series, as well as for the Tab S7 Plus. More devices and repair options are expected in the future.
"Samsung is continually offering more convenient options for consumers to extend the use of their devices, promote a circular economy, and minimize e-waste," said Mark Williams, Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America in a company press release. "Samsung Self-Repair is another way for customers to prolong the life of their devices before they are recycled."
More: Samsung's new "Repair Mode" will stop nosy technicians from looking at your photos
While self-repair can be a daunting task, customers can now leverage full (and free) access to repair guides that offer visual and written step-by-step instructions. The guides -- paired with the necessary tools Samsung includes with each component you buy -- should make for a more user-friendly service experience.
For any damaged or spare parts, Samsung says every new display kit will come with a prepaid return label for you to ship the discarded components back for recycling.