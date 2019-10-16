Samsung Networks and Jio team up for Indian first responder network demo

Jio, the telco arm of Indian behemoth Reliance, has demonstrated a potential emergency communication network alongside its network partner Samsung.

The LTE network will allow first responders to connect to a broadcast network in a controlled and geo-fenced manner, Samsung said.

"By highlighting the use of LTE for real-time streaming of videos and high-definition images of scenes during emergencies, it enables multi-lateral communications to be connected at once to transfer video, images and voice simultaneously using multicast technology," the pair said.

Samsung Networks and Jio worked together to build the latter's existing 4G network across India, which is being labelled as "the world's largest green-field and all IP based 4G LTE network".

In its latest results, Jio disclosed revenue of ₹14,910 crore ($2.17 billion), with earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of ₹3,080 crore, and an EBIT margin that sits just below 21%.

At the time, Jio said it had 331 million subscribers at the end of June, however Samsung said on Tuesday that number had risen to over 340 million by the end of August.

The two companies are currently working on non-standalone 5G using Samsung's core technologies, as well as 3.5GHz Massive MIMO units, 28GHz access units, and virtualised radio access.

Samsung was heavily involved in the rollout of 5G in South Korea earlier this year.

