Samsung Pay celebrates three years: Available on six continents, 1.3 billion transactions completed

Samsung Pay is my preferred mobile payment system due in large part to its support of MST, which is unfortunately still popular in the US. Samsung posted a press release highlighting the third anniversary of Samsung Pay.

You can now use Samsung Pay on every continent in the world, except for Antartica. Found in 24 markets, the latest includes South Africa, Samsung has seen more than 1.3 billion transactions completed.

Loyalty and membership cards, online payments, ATM transactions, Samsung Rewards, and more are supported by Samsung Pay. Five markets have transit card support, which is one feature I would personally love to see for my daily commute. Bixby integration has continued to develop over time and now supports payments with a single request.

Part of Samsung's strategy has been to develop partnerships with financial institutions. Currently, Samsung Pay is partnered with Alipay (China), WeChat Pay (China), BHIM UPI (India), PAYCO (South Korea), Chase Pay (U.S.), PayPal (U.S.), and NAPAS (Vietnam).