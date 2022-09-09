Samsung says iPhone users are painfully myopic and unimaginative

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
It's over.
The iPhone 14 has emerged and you can finally look forward to ordering an iPhone in a new color.
Or, as Steve Jobs' daughter Eve seemed to suggest, not ordering an iPhone at all.
Samsung, though, still can't cope with the idea that you're a such a myopic, unimaginative Apple cult member that you'll simply buy the iPhone 14 because that's what you always do.
So it's spent a large sum of money to explain to you just how much of a myopic, unimaginative Apple cult member you are. In the hope that you'll fall in love with Samsung, you understand.
To coincide with Tim Cook's little theater show, Samsung released an ad that depicts a committed iPhone user suddenly being challenged about her committed iPhone use.
It all begins with a relaxed young woman saying to her friend: "Seen my new phone yet? It literally folds in half. It's actually pretty cool. Look!"
This causes our Apple cult member to feel a little dizzy. What is this strange object she's being shown, an object you can place on a bench in order to take a selfie? (It's a Galaxy Z Flip 4, but you already knew that.)
Review: The Galaxy Z Flip 4 solves these two big problems for me
Our cultist catches herself. She insists: "I would never switch to Samsung. I love my phone." (The last two words are enunciated so it almost sounds like 'iPhone'.)
This response causes her friend great confusion. It also causes our cultist to be haunted in every corner of her life.
She begins to see how many perfectly useful objects in her life actually fold. A book, for example. Or a bus seat. Or a fridge door. Or even a human body doing yoga.
Life, it seems, is all about folding.
But can our cult member fold and admit that she would love to embrace the Z Flip 4? Everywhere she goes, the specter unfolds. Everywhere she goes, she hears her friend's words. Sample: "It's actually pretty cool."
Every young person wants to be pretty and cool. The two together would be quite something.
Finally, our tortured protagonist resorts to a Solomon-like attempt at compromise -- she tries to forcibly fold her iPhone in two.
I won't tell you how it ends, because I think you already know.
Just as you know that Samsung is understandably desperate to divert any attention toward itself in the midst of this Apple barrage.
This ad is winningly executed. The angst of the cult member is touchingly portrayed. Why should anyone live through such a nightmare?
Well, where would you like me to start?