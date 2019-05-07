Samsung to customers: Do you still want your $2,000 Galaxy Fold?

Samsung is asking Galaxy Fold preorder customers if they still want to proceed with their $2,000 order despite the horrendously negative reviews.

Tizen Help reports that Samsung is approaching Galaxy Fold preorder customers asking them to confirm that they wish to continue with their order.

But there's a catch.

Samsung has no idea when the Galaxy Fold will now ship.

We are making progress in enhancing the Galaxy Fold to make sure it measures up to the high standards we know you expect from us. This means that we cannot confirm the anticipated ship date yet.

It's interesting that Samsung doesn't expand on how it is "enhancing" the Galaxy Fold.

The email goes on to ask customers to confirm whether they want Samsung to cancel their order or not. Customers who don't click on the link in the email confirming their preorder will see it canceled by the end of the month.

If we do not hear from you and we have not shipped by May 31st, your order will be cancelled automatically. If you do not want your order automatically cancelled on May 31st you may request that we keep your order and fulfil it later.

According to Reuters, "Samsung was required to notify customers" because of " U.S. regulations."

Samsung has handled the Galaxy Fold debacle badly from start to finish, from the way it initially blamed reviewers for causing the screen damage, to the way it put pressure repair specialists iFixit to pull its critical teardown of the device from its site. For a flagship device with a $2,000 price tag, this sort of mess doesn't inspire confidence in either Samsung or the handset.

