Samsung to foster neural processing unit

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Samsung Electronics will foster its neural processing unit (NPU) capabilities as part of its goal to secure leadership in logic chip businesses by 2030, the company has announced.

The South Korean conglomerate said the technology will be key in the era of artificial intelligence (AI) and that it will create 2,000 related jobs in the area, 10 times the amount it is hiring currently.

NPU is a processor optimised for deep learning algorithms. Samsung's System LSI Business, its logic chip division, and Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology, the conglomerate's long-term research and development arm, developed their own chip which was first commercialised last year on its Exynos 9820 SoC.

Samsung said it will expand the application of the technology later to data centres and the Internet of Things (IoT). NPUs will later also power the company's in-vehicle infotainment and advanced assistance systems, it said.

The ultimate goal will be to develop neuromorphic processors -- chips with processing power equivalent to the human brain.

The company will also expand upon its existing collaboration with globally distinguished research institutes and universities in AI, it also added.

In April, Samsung announced that it would invest 133 trillion won into its logic chip businesses by 2030 and create 15,000 new jobs in the area.

Last month, the company announced that it was expanding its AI lab in Montreal, Canada.

The president of System LSI Business, Inyup Kang, last year told ZDNet that 5G would provide it with unimaginable business opportunities for the firm going forward.

Related Coverage

SK Telecom, Samsung, and Cisco to collaborate in 5G smart offices

SK Telecom, Samsung Electronics, and Cisco will collaborate to develop and launch 5G-based smart office services.

Samsung rolls out DeX zones in South Korean WeWork offices

It is currently in 15 WeWork offices, with three more expected to have the Samsung DeX hot desks by the end of July.

AMD, Samsung forge graphics processor partnership, aims to expand Radeon to mobile devices

For AMD, the partnership with Samsung gives it more heft to expand its graphics knowhow into smartphones and other mobile markets.

5 myths about industrial AI (TechRepublic)

Many rumors about AI are swirling around the enterprise. Here are the five most common myths, and the truth behind them.

10 highest-paying tech jobs for new grads (TechRepublic)

The majority of Generation Z members are optimistic about their future, according to a Comparably report. Here are the jobs they want most.