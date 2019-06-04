Samsung rolls out DeX zones in South Korean WeWork offices

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung Electronics has installed designated zones in its WeWork offices in South Korea that use Samsung DeX, the company announced.

The zones, called Samsung DeX Mobility Hot Desk, will have a monitor, keyboard, and mouse that can be connected to the company's smartphones.

So far, 15 of Samsung's WeWork offices in South Korea have the zones, with the company announcing it would add the zones to three more offices by the end of July, it said.

See: AMD, Samsung forge graphics processor partnership, aims to expand Radeon to mobile devices

Members of the WeWork offices who have smartphones that can support Samsung DeX will be able to freely use the hot desks.

The two companies will also open a new online shopping mall that allows members of the shared working space provider to purchase Samsung's goods at a discount.

Samsung and WeWork also have plans to expand their partnership globally.

The US-based work space provider currently operates in 28 countries and 105 cities across 485 offices. It currently has around 466,000 members using its shared office spaces.

Samsung DeX was first launched back in 2017 to provide a desktop-like experience for smartphone owners.

It initially offered docking station hardware but that was later dropped so that users could connect their smartphones via USB or HDMI to the monitors directly.

The solution is also available on its tablet line-ups.

RELATED COVERAGE