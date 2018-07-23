​Samsung to launch 30-millimetre-thick luxury MicroLED TV next year

Image: Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics will launch a luxury version of its MicroLED TV next year, its TV boss has said.

President Han Jong-hee, head of Samsung's Visual Display business, told reporters that new version is aimed at the home and will have a thickness of 30 millimeters

The company's 146-inch MicroLED TV, dubbed The Wall, will begin mass production in September. This version, unveiled at CES this year, has a thickness of around 80 millimeters.

The MicroLED TVs to roll out this year are being produced at its designated line at the firm's TV factory in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Han also stressed that prices won't be as high as the market expects and prices will be affordable once productivity goes up and the company launches the luxury version.

A smaller, 73-inch trial version of MicroLED TV was also shown to reporters but photos weren't permitted.

Samsung began taking pre-orders for The Wall in June.

MicroLED TV puts micrometre-sized LED modules together to form a TV. Like OLED, it doesn't require a backlight so has deep blacks. However, the biggest obstacle has been yield rates and transfer method -- or ways to attach LEDs on substrates that will ensure productivity.

In April, Han also said that Samsung is researching ways to apply quantum dot (QD) technology onto its MicroLED TVs.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Samsung begins MicroLED TV pre-orders

Samsung has begun pre-orders for its MicroLED TV, called The Wall, with the first orders shipping in the third quarter.

CES: Samsung unveils modular 146-inch MicroLED TV

Samsung Electronics' has unveiled its first 146-inch modular MicroLED TV dubbed the "The Wall" at CES.

Samsung's Micro LED bet will define its future in TVs

Samsung Electronics is going its own way with Micro LED in TVs, leaving behind OLED. The move will be a true test of the legitimacy of its number one position, and could pay off handsomely if it succeeds.

Samsung in dialogue to form 8K standard-setting body

Samsung Electronics will approach 8K TV with an inclusive mindset having been in talks with partners to form a standard-setting alliance that includes all industry stakeholders to promote the budging ecosystem, company officials said.

Samsung's logic chip biz turns to AI chips and 5G for change of fortune

Samsung System LSI, which makes logic chips such as mobile application processors, sees the advent of the 5G era as an 'unimaginable business opportunity' that may turn its fortunes within a year. Expect AI chips for data centers and safety chips for autonomous vehicles soon, its chief says.

Samsung Galaxy S9: The best feature no one's talking about (TechRepublic)

Plenty of ink is being spilled about the speed, the design, and the camera of Samsung's latest flagship smartphone. But, its battery life is what makes it an excellent choice for professionals.