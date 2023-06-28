Samsung to open new 'playground' concept store aimed at Gen Z

Samsung is launching a brand new concept store in Gangnam. Image: Samsung

Samsung said on Wednesday that it was opening what it calls a new concept flagship store that will offer a more customized and personal experience for customers.

Opening on Thursday, Samsung Gangnam is a six-story, 2000-meter-square store designed to be eye-catching, located right at the heart of Seoul's Gangnam business district, made popular globally by the pop song Gangnam Style by Korean artist Psy.

The South Korean tech giant said the store was designed to attract younger customers, the so-called millennials and Gen Zers, to offer a new store experience.

The first floor is effectively an Instagrammable photo zone that houses gigantic bear sculptures dubbed HUG Bears made with renewable plastic and signage that visitors can scan their QR code to get information about the store.

On the third floor and fourth floors, Samsung plans to host lectures and classes covering topics ranging from its own product development story to other trendy topics such as self-development and gaming.

In July alone there are 30 classes planned, the company said, while it will also host various co-promotion events with its partners. The third floor will also house a famous local coffee franchise and a studio where customers can design their own Galaxy accessories to use.

Throughout the store, Samsung will display its various products from smartphones and TVs to home appliances that visitors can try out.

Meanwhile, the South Korean tech giant is planning to host is Unpacked event in Seoul next month, where it is expected to unveil new foldable smartphones.

Image: Samsung