Samsung to unveil latest Galaxy smartphones on Feb 11

Image: Samsung

Samsung has sent out the official invites for its Unpacked event that will take place on February 11 in San Francisco at 11:00 PST, where the company is expected to unveil its first Galaxy smartphones for 2020.



The South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil three differently sized Galaxy S11 phones -- which are also rumoured to be called Galaxy S20 -- as well as a brand new foldable phone that will be similar to Motorola's Razr.



The event will take place at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.



The invitation shows the word "Galaxy" but the "a"s are replaced with shapes of its phone packaging boxes. The two boxes likely mean there will be two "unboxings" for two types of phone. The video version of the invitation, posted on its official website, also shows the two boxes "folding" into place before forming the world "Galaxy".

Galaxy S11 is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 and could possess features like 5G, a 108-megapixel camera, and a 5,000-mAh battery.



Samsung will be the first major brand to release its flagship smartphone this year, ahead of Mobile World Congress which takes place from February 24 to 27. The company as a whole has been working to strengthen its position in 5G -- the company shipped 6.7 million 5G phones last year -- while also being the first movers in shipping foldable smartphones ahead of rivals Huawei and Apple.

