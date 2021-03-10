Samsung to unveil new Galaxy A smartphones on March 17

Image: Samsung

Samsung on Wednesday sent out invitations for an Unpacked event, where it will unveil new smartphones.

As ZDNet understands, the event, named Galaxy Awesome Unpacked, will likely unveil an update to its Galaxy A smartphone lineup.

The virtual event will kick off at 10:00am EST, March 17 and be live-streamed on Samsung Newsroom's site and Samsung's official Youtube channel.

Samsung is expected to unveil a minimum of two new models -- the A52 and A72 -- which will be offered at lower price points than its flagship Galaxy S21 series while possessing some flagship-level features like 5G support.

The company's unveiling of the new phones comes only a month and a half after sales began for the Galaxy S21, which Samsung said last month has been selling at a rate 30% higher than the Galaxy S20 in South Korea. At the same time, Samsung is set to begin sales of its Galaxy A42 5G device later this week in South Korea.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the company launched its new budget model solid-state drive (SDD), the 980NVMe.

The DRAM-less SSD comes with what Samsung has called host memory buffer technology, which it said links the drive directly to the host processor's DRAM to minimise performance drawbacks. It also packs a nickel-coated controller and heat spreading feature to avoid overheating.

The drive offers sequential read and write speeds of up to 3,500Mbps and 3,000Mbps, respectively. It has maximum random read and write rates of 500,000 IOPS and 480,000 IOPS, respectively. The retail price for the 250GB model will start at $50.

