Samsung Unpacked 2023: How to watch and what you need to know

In just two days, Samsung will be holding its Unpacked 2023 event.

At the event, Samsung will be launching its latest additions to its smartphone and laptop lineup.

Also: The 6 best Samsung phones

If you want get a first look at the devices and see the reveal live, here's how.

When is Samsung Unpacked 2023?

The Samsung Unpacked Event will take place on Feb. 1 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

The event itself will be held in San Francisco, California, making this the first in-person Samsung Unpacked event since the pandemic.

If you aren't a member of the press who scored a seat in person, no worries, you don't have to miss out on the fun. The event will be livestreamed in its entirety.

How to watch Samsung Unpacked 2023?

To tune into the Samsung Unpacked event, you can visit the live stream on Samsung's YouTube channel or its website as soon as the event kicks off on Feb. 1 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

Also: Samsung's Galaxy S23 release date and what to know

What to expect from Samsung Unpacked?

At Samsung Unpacked, we can expect Samsung to unveil its newest smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S23 phones. Following Samsung's previous announcement patterns, we can expect the phones to be called the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The highlight of these phones include its new upgraded camera.

In addition to the smartphone announcement, we can expect Samsung to announce its updated Galaxy Book laptop. To read about the full scoop on what we know about the phone and the laptop, read the article below.

Also: Samsung Galaxy S23, new Galaxy Books roll out next week: Everything we know so far

Can you reserve any of the products in advance?

If you think you will be interested in purchasing the new Galaxy Smartphone or Galaxy Book, you can take advantage of Samsung's reserve offer. By visiting Samsung's site and providing your email and name, you will receive a Samsung credit or "Reservation Gift" to your email that you can use towards the purchase of the device.

The discount can total as much as $100 off. If you want to take advantage of that offer, you may want to act fast, as the last day to sign up Feb. 1.