Samsung unveils new 200MP camera sensor for smartphones

Samsung on Thursday unveiled its newest 200MP image sensor for the cameras on smartphones.

Isocell HP3 packs 200 million 0.56 micrometer-sized pixels __ which is 12% smaller than the 0.64 micrometer-sized pixels it used for its first 200MP image sensor, the Isocell HP1, unveiled last year.

This reduced pixel size of Samsung's latest also allows for the size of the overall camera module to be smaller by up to 20% compared to its predecessor, the South Korean tech giant said.

Isocell HP3 also comes with the company's quad phase detection technology for autofocus. Samsung said it uses the phase differences between left and right, top and bottom of all 200 million pixels of the sensor.

This allows for quicker and more accurate focus and a clear resolution for the entire area of the image that is captured, the company said.

Meanwhile, Isocell HP3 also supports video recording in resolutions of 30fps 8K and 120fps 4K. The 8K videos can be taken in the same field of view as a photo, the South Korean tech giant touted.

A feature called staggered high dynamic range also synthesizes three frames when a photo is taken with both dark and bright areas with high contrast to make the image clearer, the company said.

Isocell HP3 also now not only synthesizes low ISO and high ISO images for images taken in the dark but adds a mid-ISO image to make the image even more detailed, Samsung claimed.

The image sensor also supports 14bit and offers pixel-binning for up to 16 pixels to better absorb light for photos taken in the dark.

Samsung said Isocell HP3 will go into mass production this year. It didn't mention which smartphone models will be powered by the new sensor.