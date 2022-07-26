Hands-on: Samsung unveils new Bora Purple color for the Galaxy S22 ahead of Unpacked

June Wan/ZDNet

If you purchased a Samsung Galaxy S22 within the past five months, chances are you had to think twice about which color to buy. Currently, there are eight hues (including the Samsung.com exclusives) to choose from. As if that wasn't enough, Samsung has unveiled a ninth option: Bora Purple. The new colorway will launch exclusively for the Galaxy S22 (6.1-inch) model on August 10, with new Galaxy devices receiving the paint job later this year.

Bora, which translates to "purple" in Korean, was designed to "evoke joy, spark creativity, and embrace individuality," according to Samsung's press release. "With its pastel and neutral tones, Bora Purple embodies optimism and a sense of calm. It will unfold your world with the power of choice," said Stephanie Choi, EVP and head of marketing of MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

While I didn't major in color psychology, I can attest to the elegance and unbound feel of the new color. ZDNet got an exclusive hands-on demo with the Bora Purple S22, and here's a first look at what we saw.

Purple is in the DNA

Depending on the lightning, Bora Purple bounces between pink and purple hues. June Wan/ZDNet

This isn't the first time we've seen Samsung release a purple smartphone, let alone a new color for an existing model. The company previously launched the Galaxy S8 in an Orchid Gray finish, the Galaxy S9 in Lilac Purple, and last year's Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Lavender, just to name a few.

There is something a little different with the Bora Purple, though. For one, it's treated with the same matte coating as the other Galaxy S22 finishes. This gives the phone a smooth and gentle hand feel, with no room for those unwanted fingerprints and smudges.

A stainless steel railing contrasts well with the powdery purple backing. June Wan/ZDNet

The phone's sides are gilded with a stainless steel material that, while not as saturated as the back cover, plays nicely to the overall look and subtleness of the Bora Purple. All the buttons, ports, and camera bump have adapted to the new aesthetics, too.

New color, new wallpaper



As with the original Galaxy S22 colors, there's a companion wallpaper for the new look. June Wan/ZDNet

Beyond hardware, Galaxy S22 owners will find a hidden Easter egg of a wallpaper in their customization settings. Like the flowing sand wallpapers of the original Galaxy S22 colors, the Bora Purple variant features static and live editions of one with purple-colored sand. It doesn't shuffle around to the accelerometer of the phone but is still a satisfying freebie that complements the new fit.

Availability

The new Bora Purple Galaxy S22 will launch in tandem with Samsung's Unpacked event on August 10, where the company is slated to unveil its latest foldables, wearables, and accessories. The Bora Purple edition will be available for $799 (8GB RAM and 128GB) on Samsung.com and through AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile. Stay tuned to ZDNet for more news on Samsung next month.