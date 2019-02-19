Samsung unveils robotic arm that will assist in cooking in the kitchen

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung has showcased new robots for use in the kitchen, including a robotic arm that will help with cooking, at The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas.

Customers can attach various kitchen utensils on the arm so that the robot can slice food and fry sauces, Samsung said, as well as being able to download recipes.

The South Korean tech giant also showed off Samsung Robot Clean, a cleaning robot that has a spatial recognition sensor that shows its mode and cleaning status with a facial expression on an embedded screen.

Chef Garden, a refrigerator that offers an environment for customers to grow basil and small vegetables inside the fridge was also shown. Its software controls the humidity, temperature, and lighting to best grow the plants, Samsung said.

Samsung also showed off a robot that will assist the disabled or senior citizen walk, called gait enhancing and motivating system (GEMS). A moving air cleansing robot called Samsung Bot Air was also shown at the event.

Samsung first unveiled its robot platform, called Samsung Bot, at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year.

