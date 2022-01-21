Preordering the Samsung Galaxy S22? Reserve it now for an additional $50 credit

In Samsung tradition, the company has opened up reservations to preorder the new lineup of Galaxy smartphones and tablets. That includes the rumored Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Being just that: A reservation, you won't have to drop any cash to keep your spot in line to preorder the new Galaxy devices. But as a token of appreciation, Samsung will bundle in $50 worth of store credit, which can be applied toward other Galaxy products once the preordering period begins.

Why should I reserve a preorder?



Besides being the first in line to preorder the newest Galaxy devices, reservations allow you to expedite your checkout process by pre-selecting any trade-in options and preferred payment methods (credit card, PayPal, Samsung Financing, Affirm). By reserving, you will also get an extra $50 of Samsung Credit, applicable toward other Galaxy products like cases and chargers. The website also suggests "more exclusive offers" for those who reserve.

How do I reserve my preorder?

Once you're on the reservation page, you can start by declaring a reservation for the next Galaxy smartphone or Galaxy tablet. Then, enter in your first and last name and an email for Samsung to reach out to once the preordering period begins. Optionally, a phone number can be provided if you'd prefer to be notified via text message.

When will the preordering period begin?



You can expect the preordering period to begin following the conclusion of Samsung's February Unpacked event. An official time and date for the event have yet to be announced, so stay tuned to ZDNet for the latest updates.