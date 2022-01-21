Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

Preordering the Samsung Galaxy S22? Reserve it now for an additional $50 credit

Starting Jan. 21, you can reserve your spot to preorder Samsung's new Galaxy smartphone and tablet, with some exclusive offers bundled in.

In Samsung tradition, the company has opened up reservations to preorder the new lineup of Galaxy smartphones and tablets. That includes the rumored Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Being just that: A reservation, you won't have to drop any cash to keep your spot in line to preorder the new Galaxy devices. But as a token of appreciation, Samsung will bundle in $50 worth of store credit, which can be applied toward other Galaxy products once the preordering period begins.

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S22 preorder here and get an additional $50 store credit

View now at Samsung

Why should I reserve a preorder?

Besides being the first in line to preorder the newest Galaxy devices, reservations allow you to expedite your checkout process by pre-selecting any trade-in options and preferred payment methods (credit card, PayPal, Samsung Financing, Affirm). By reserving, you will also get an extra $50 of Samsung Credit, applicable toward other Galaxy products like cases and chargers. The website also suggests "more exclusive offers" for those who reserve.

How do I reserve my preorder?

Once you're on the reservation page, you can start by declaring a reservation for the next Galaxy smartphone or Galaxy tablet. Then, enter in your first and last name and an email for Samsung to reach out to once the preordering period begins. Optionally, a phone number can be provided if you'd prefer to be notified via text message.

reserve-the-next-galaxy-smartphone-tablet-samsung-us

 Samsung

When will the preordering period begin?

You can expect the preordering period to begin following the conclusion of Samsung's February Unpacked event. An official time and date for the event have yet to be announced, so stay tuned to ZDNet for the latest updates.

Samsung

Hardware | iPhone | iOS | Mobility | Reviews
Show Comments

Related