Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ iPhone app is available now, but there's one problem

Ahead of next week's Unpacked event , where it's expected that Samsung will announce several new smartphones including the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip , Samsung has released an iPhone app that's apparently required to use the company's Galaxy Buds+ earbuds.

However, Samsung doesn't currently sell any wireless earbuds called Galaxy Buds+. The company announced the Galaxy Buds last year alongside the Galaxy S10.

Rumors leading up to the Feb. 11 event have hinted that the company would announce an upgraded pair of wireless earbuds, called Galaxy Buds+. But up until this point, no official announcement has been made.

You can check out the Galaxy Buds+ app on the App Store right now.

Installing the app won't provide any new features or information -- you have to have a pair of Galaxy Buds+ to get past the first few screens. The screenshots in the App Store listing show the ability to update the software on the earbuds and view battery levels for the case and each earbud.

The app's description makes it clear this app will be required to use the Galaxy Buds+ with an iPhone 7 or newer that's running iOS 10 or later. The app is not compatible with the standard Galaxy Buds.

Surely, we'll know more about this soon enough. The event kicks off at 11 am PST on Feb. 11.