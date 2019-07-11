Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 revealed? Fresh images show new camera setup

What we know about Samsung Galaxy Note 10 It's officially summer, so that means one thing: The next Galaxy Note is nearing release. Here's everything we know so far. Read more: https://zd.net/326mIMm

Samsung's Galaxy Note set the bar for big phones, and the latest and greatest of this line, the Galaxy Note 10, is scheduled to be officially unveiled at an Unpacked event on August 7 in Brooklyn, New York.

Samsung has teased the big event with an image of a punch hole camera and a glossy stylus. Newly leaked images of the device now reveal what's supposedly coming to Galaxy Note fans via oft-quoted German tech site, winfuture.de, and may help fill in the remaining details on the hole-punch camera on the display.

The main new details are that there could be a vertically aligned three-camera setup on the top left of the rear of the device, and unlike the Note 9, no fingerprint reader beneath the camera array.

This arrangement suggests that the Note 10 will gain an in-screen fingerprint reader like the Galaxy S10, which hopefully comes with fixes Samsung has rolled out to address early complaints about the responsiveness of the S10's Qualcomm-made sensor.

As noted by ZDNet sister site CNET, the images of the Galaxy Note 10 suggest Samsung may have ditched the Bixby button on the right-hand side where the power and volume buttons sit.

The device is reported to have no headphone jack, an upsized 6.666-inch display but with the familiar curved edges, and a camera on the S Pen stylus. Samsung is also said to be making multiple versions of the Note 10, including a 5G model.

The Galaxy Note is one of the most important devices in Samsung's history and was the first phablet, proving there was an appetite for bigger-screen smartphones that were initially written off as impractical.

Samsung is trying to repeat the Note's success with the new but now delayed Galaxy Fold – the 7.3-inch tablet that folds into a chunky little smartphone using Samsung's flexible display technology.

Samsung, the world's biggest smartphone maker, recently said smartphones had reached their design limits and will likely be replaced within the next five years by wearables and flexible displays everywhere.

Samsung's top mobile exec admitted the Galaxy Fold display's failure to withstand casual use by early reviewers was an embarrassing launch that was rushed out too early. It was the company's most publicized product misstep since the 2016 launch of the fire-prone Galaxy Note 7.

Image: WinFuture

