It's official: Samsung will announce the Galaxy Note 10 on Aug. 7

Samsung

Samsung's next Unpacked event will indeed take place on Wednesday Aug. 7 in Brooklyn, New York. The smartphone giant announced the event late Monday, and sent out invites to an event that's all but confirmed to where Samsung announces the Note 10. The invite, as you can see above, includes the Note's S-Pen and a single camera lens. The event will start at 4 pm ET and take place at Barclays Center, just as CNET reported in June.

The Note 10 is rumored to have a new design free of bezels and improved S-Pen features including the possibility of a camera being embedded in the stylus that's become a staple feature of the company's phablet. We've rounded up all of the current rumors and leaks about the upcoming Note 10, which include multiple Note 10 models with varying display size and 5G connectivity.

It's possible this is also when we will hear more about the Galaxy Fold, the smartphone with a foldable display that was delayed just days before launch when reviewers found issues with the display technology. However, it doesn't make sense for Samsung to take away from the Note 10's announcement -- a device that's highly praised by consumers and enterprise users alike -- by providing a meaningful update about the Fold. Samsung CEO DJ Koh recently admitted he pushed out the Galaxy Fold before it was ready, and that the company feels like it has identified all issues and is currently testing fixes.