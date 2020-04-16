Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite, Tab S6 Lite go on sale tomorrow

CNET Personal Finance Your Money, Your Future As tech extends to personal finance, CNET's experts share news, advice and recommendations for making the best financial decisions. Read More

This week has been full of smartphone launches. First, with the $699 OnePlus 8 and $899 8 Pro, then Apple announced the new $399 iPhone SE, and now Samsung is ready to launch the $650 Galaxy S10 Lite.

Samsung's announcement in January during CES 2020, positing the Galaxy S10 Lite as a phone that fills a price point gap, while also providing a premium experience. We didn't know then what that price point was, but we now know the S20 Lite will cost $650. It goes on sale tomorrow through Samsung, Amazon, and BestBuy.

The S10 Lite has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a triple rear-camera setup, 6/8GB of memory, and 128GB of storage. It runs Android 10 and is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery.

Samsung

Prior to this week, the pricing for the S10 Lite might have seemed like a good deal. But with the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro both offering a faster 90Hz or 120Hz display, newer processor, and 5G connectivity -- with the OnePlus 8 priced at just $50 more than the S10 Lite -- Samsung's newest phone is going to be a hard sale.

Complicating the buying decision is Samsung's recent Galaxy A-series announcement, with phones ranging in price from $110 to $600. The A51 5G and A71 5G cost less than the S10 Lite, and on paper, at least, are competitive with the S10 Lite.

Not to mention there's also the new iPhone SE. At $399, it's not only even more affordable, but it uses Apple's latest processor in the A13 Bionic -- the same processor used in the iPhone 11 line.

I cannot figure out where the S10 Lite fits in Samsung's ever-growing and, now, confusing smartphone lineup.

Alongside announcing the S10 Lite availability, Samsung also announced the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. It will be available starting April 17, for $350, directly from Samsung.

The Tab S6 Lite has a 10.4-inch screen, runs Android 10, is powered by a quad-core processor, has 4GB of memory, and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The Tab S6 Lite is a pared-down version of the Galaxy Tab S6, which starts at $649.99, which ZDNet contributor Matthew Miller found to be a capable device.

What do you think about the S10 Lite and Tab S6 Lite? Let us know in the comments.