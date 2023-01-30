Samsung's Galaxy S23 release date and what to know

Samsung

Samsung on Wednesday is expected to unveil the latest generation of Galaxy smartphones, the Galaxy S23 lineup. The new flagship phones should be announced during the Samsung Unpacked event, which is taking place live in San Francisco.

Samsung will also livestream Unpacked on its website and at YouTube. The event starts at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

As Jason Cipriani noted for ZDNET, we can expect the device maker to follow its standard naming pattern and call its new phones the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Those names give an indication of a device's size, pricing, and specs.

Be sure to watch out for the upgraded camera on the S23 devices.

Also: Want the best Android phone right now? Our top picks

"Our pro-grade camera system is getting smarter, offering the best photos and videos in any light among our Galaxy smartphones," TM Roh, Samsung's president and head of MX Business, wrote in a recent blog post.

If you think you may be interested in purchasing a Galaxy S23 device, it's worth signing up for Samsung's US Reserve promotion, which runs through Feb. 1. In exchange for your name and email address, you'll get a $50 Samsung credit when you preorder a single device. If you order two devices, Samsung doubles the credit to $100.