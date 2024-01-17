Samsung's new Galaxy S24 beats the iPhone 15 Pro in one very meaningful way

June Wan/ZDNET

The Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra are all packed with exciting new features, such as powerful AI tools, new hardware to help level the playing field, and even a new update policy to rival that of Google.

But there's one area where the Galaxy S24 line of phones beats both the iPhone and even the Google Pixel 8 Pro…nits of brightness.

What does "nits of brightness" even mean?

Nits are a unit of measurement that quantifies the amount of light that is emitted from a surface or object. With regards to phones, they measure the brightness of a device's display. The higher the number of nits, the brighter a phone screen can be. This is very important, especially when using a phone under bright lights. Step outside with your phone and if that device offers a low number of nits of brightness, the screen will be challenging to read.

The iPhone 15 has a peak outdoor brightness of just 2,000 nits. The Pixel 8 Pro offers 2,400 nits of brightness. Both of them have proven in ZDNET's full reviews to be reliable and vivid enough to use when stepping outside. But there's a new brightness king in town.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's display (right) versus the S23 Ultra (left) when under a beam of very, very bright light. June Wan/ZDNET

The Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra all have 2,600 nits of brightness. That means the new phones from Samsung will have the brightest display of any smartphone available in most markets, besting the previous champion, Pixel 8 Pro by 200 nits.

For anyone who regularly uses their phone outdoors (or in other places of high illumination), the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be a beacon of clarity. The enhanced brightness is especially handy when you're taking photos and want a clear look at the viewfinder. Otherwise, good luck getting a well-centered, perfectly framed shot.

If you're curious as to how the new phones compare to previous Galaxy devices, the S23 Ultra only had 1,750 nits of brightness and the S22 had only 1,300 nits of brightness. Essentially, the S24 will be twice as bright as the S22.