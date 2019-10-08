SAP launches new cloud tools for employee engagement, data warehousing, blockchain

SAP outlined a series of SAP HANA Cloud Services aimed at data warehousing as well as employee experience tools.
The enterprise software giant outlined the updates at its TechEd conference in Barcelona.
Among the key details:
- SAP Data Warehouse Cloud and SAP HANA Cloud will be available in the fourth quarter. The company launched the cloud services, which will be managed by SAP, at Sapphire. SAP HANA Cloud Services include SAP HANA Cloud, SAP Data Warehouse Cloud and SAP Analytics Cloud. There are more than 2,000 customers in the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud beta.
- SAP Business Workplace on SAP Cloud Platform is an application that recommends ways to optimize employee engagement and efficiency. Business Workplace is integrated with SAP Fiori applications with availability for select customers.
- A blockchain system that enables companies to manage international trade taxes and comply with EU regulations. The system is the first deliverable from a blockchain consortium that includes SAP, BASF, Bosch, and Hilti.
