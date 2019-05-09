SAP hopes Embrace entices customers to combine HANA with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Cloud

× sap-orl2019-00215.jpg

At SAP SAPPHIRE NOW 2019 on Thursday, the company announced project Embrace, a collaboration initiative between Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and global strategic service partners (GSSPs).

Embrace is able to place the consumer's move to SAP S/4HANA in the cloud into the appropriate language and context of their main industry, recommending specific SAP services, as well as their preferred service partner and hyperscaler.

"Our customers are very clear about the business outcomes they expect to achieve when migrating to the cloud — and that includes operational excellence and innovation," said Jennifer Morgan, president of Cloud Business Group and executive board member of SAP, in a Thursday press release. "Working together with the hyperscalers and global strategic service partners, we're in a unique position to shape our customers' journeys to becoming intelligent enterprises."

The announcement outlined the following key components offered by Embrace:

Solution: A collection of foundational services supported by the SAP Cloud Platform to enable smooth integration of SAP systems and third-party applications running either on premise or in the cloud.

A collection of foundational services supported by the SAP Cloud Platform to enable smooth integration of SAP systems and third-party applications running either on premise or in the cloud. Reference architecture: A technical blueprint joining the necessary SAP and hyperscaler components to run a customer's applications.

A technical blueprint joining the necessary SAP and hyperscaler components to run a customer's applications. Market-approved journeys: A road map to SAP S/4HANA specific to each industry, jointly created by hyperscalers and GSSPs.

A road map to SAP S/4HANA specific to each industry, jointly created by hyperscalers and GSSPs. New SAP MaxAttention services and SAP ActiveAttention services: A set of services aimed to support customers running either hybrid infrastructures or cloud on a hyperscaler.

