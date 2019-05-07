Apple CEO Tim Cook touts enterprise augmented reality as Apple, SAP further integrate

× cook-and-mcdermott.png

Apple CEO Tim Cook touted use of augmented reality in manufacturing, retail and other industries as part of an expanded partnership with SAP.

"AR and ML will be key to delivering the right information to the right person at the right time," said Cook.

Cook took the stage with SAP CEO Bill McDermott at SAP Sapphire. The companies are integrating Apple's Core ML, an on-device machine learning technology, with its SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS.

SAP outlined a series of applications and tools to make enterprises more intelligent via the integration of Qualtrics and other corporate data points on HANA.

In addition, SAP said will also support the Mac platform. Here's the breakdown:

The next version of SAP Cloud Platform SDK, available later this month will enable businesses to create iOS apps powered by SAP Leonardo.

Machine learning models can be downloaded to iPhone and iPad to run offline.

SAP's mobile apps for SuccessFactors, Concur and SAP Asset Manager run natively on iOS. SAP said that it will expand its native iOS approach to its broader portfolio starting with Ariba.

SAP will also expand its app offerings to the Mac to run natively.

Cook recapped a long partnership with SAP and joint customer use cases in retail and manufacturing as well as the NHL. Cook also noted that when Apple was at its lowest point in 1997 and 1998, the company turned to SAP for help its infrastructure and manufacturing processes.

In 2016, the companies collaborated on mobility and apps. Now the partnership will advance for machine learning and augmented reality with Core ML and ARkit support.

Cook said also said Apple and SAP are in sync on privacy, which Apple considers the fundamental issue today. He said just as phones have data on you, devices also hold the crown jewels of businesses too. Cook touted Apple's security and privacy policies. "We're all in on this. Can't imaging running our business without it," said Cook.

