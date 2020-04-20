SAP's co-CEO Morgan to depart April 30, Klein becomes sole CEO

Top Cloud Providers Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players The cloud computing race in 2020 will have a definite multi-cloud spin. Here's a look at how the cloud leaders stack up, the hybrid market, and the SaaS players that run your company as well as their latest strategic moves. Read More

SAP has named Christian Klein sole CEO effective April 30 as co-CEO Jennifer Morgan will depart.

Morgan and Klein were named co-CEOs following the departure of Bill McDermott in October. McDermott later became CEO of ServiceNow.

The departure of Morgan, known for her strong sales and customer background, is unexpected so soon after her appointment last year. In a statement, SAP said that Morgan and the company's supervisory board both mutually agreed she should depart.

The company said the current environment requires agility and a "very clear leadership structure" so SAP will have a sole CEO model going forward. Klein is 39 years old.

Morgan has been with SAP since 2004 and before becoming co-CEO with Klein she was president of the company's cloud unit.

