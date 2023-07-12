Me and my Pixel 7 Pro have enjoyed one another's company. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

I've been a happy user of Pixel phones for a long time. One of the initial reasons I switched to Google's official phones was to ensure I received the latest version of Android as soon as possible. The icing on that already delicious cake was that the Pixels offered the best camera on the market and the overall experience was about as painless as you could get with a mobile device.

This fall, the Pixel 8 will arrive, which means it's time for heavily discounted prices on the current Pixel 7 and Amazon Prime Day does not disappoint.

BUY ON AMAZON Pixel 7 Pro The Pixel 7 Pro is one of Google's finest phones to date. View at Amazon

You can have the 128 GB internal storage version of the Pixel 7 Pro for only $649.00, which is a 28% savings.

It's worth every penny.

I'd go so far as to say that the Pixel 7 Pro is the best phone I've ever used. I started with the Pixel 1 and haven't looked back. The only iteration of the Pixel that was a disappointment was the 4th generation device and the only reason for that was the abysmal battery life. Other than that, I've enjoyed every release.

The Pixel 7 Pro has incredible battery life, best-in-class cameras, amazing performance, and a crisp display that is smooth as the glass showing it off, you cannot go wrong with this device. I've been using my Pixel 7 Pro since it first arrived on my doorstep and it feels just as snappy as it did when I first used it. I haven't been able to say that about every phone I've ever owned.

The specs

For those who need them, here they are:

Powered by Google Tensor G2

Unlocked Android 5G phone, which can be used with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and other major carriers

With the help of Pixel's Adaptive Battery feature, you can squeeze over 24 hours out of the battery

6.7-inch QHD + LTPO Smooth Display that automatically adjusts up to 120Hz

Cameras - 48 MP telephoto - 50 MP wide - 12 MP ultrawide - 10.8 MP front camera5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom\

Ultrawide lens with Macro Focus to capture the smallest details

Titan M2 security chip to protect your Pixel with multiple layers of security

VPN by Google One to help protect your online activity

12 GB RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Wireless charging

Weight - 0.46 Pounds

OS - Android 13

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better-performing phone at this price. Of course, if you want more internal storage, you could bump it up to 256 GB and still get 25% off, at $749.00. And the 512 GB version can be had for a 23% savings, at $849.00.

All three versions come in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colors. I would, however, suggest picking up a case because the back glass is slick, so it's easy to drop the device. I had the misfortune of letting my Pixel 7 Pro slip from my grip, a mistake that cost me over $300.00 to fix. So, if you're prone to gravity-testing your phones, get a case for this one.

Of all the phones I've used in my life, I can happily say the Pixel 7 Pro is the one I would give my highest recommendation. It's sleek, powerful, takes stunning photos, offers a brilliant take on Android, and at $649.00 is a steal. So, unless you're holding out for the Pixel 8, run (don't walk) to Amazon and pick up one of these before they sell out.