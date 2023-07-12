'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I've been a happy user of Pixel phones for a long time. One of the initial reasons I switched to Google's official phones was to ensure I received the latest version of Android as soon as possible. The icing on that already delicious cake was that the Pixels offered the best camera on the market and the overall experience was about as painless as you could get with a mobile device.
This fall, the Pixel 8 will arrive, which means it's time for heavily discounted prices on the current Pixel 7 and Amazon Prime Day does not disappoint.
The Pixel 7 Pro is one of Google's finest phones to date.
You can have the 128 GB internal storage version of the Pixel 7 Pro for only $649.00, which is a 28% savings.
It's worth every penny.
I'd go so far as to say that the Pixel 7 Pro is the best phone I've ever used. I started with the Pixel 1 and haven't looked back. The only iteration of the Pixel that was a disappointment was the 4th generation device and the only reason for that was the abysmal battery life. Other than that, I've enjoyed every release.
The Pixel 7 Pro has incredible battery life, best-in-class cameras, amazing performance, and a crisp display that is smooth as the glass showing it off, you cannot go wrong with this device. I've been using my Pixel 7 Pro since it first arrived on my doorstep and it feels just as snappy as it did when I first used it. I haven't been able to say that about every phone I've ever owned.
For those who need them, here they are:
You'd be hard-pressed to find a better-performing phone at this price. Of course, if you want more internal storage, you could bump it up to 256 GB and still get 25% off, at $749.00. And the 512 GB version can be had for a 23% savings, at $849.00.
All three versions come in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colors. I would, however, suggest picking up a case because the back glass is slick, so it's easy to drop the device. I had the misfortune of letting my Pixel 7 Pro slip from my grip, a mistake that cost me over $300.00 to fix. So, if you're prone to gravity-testing your phones, get a case for this one.
Of all the phones I've used in my life, I can happily say the Pixel 7 Pro is the one I would give my highest recommendation. It's sleek, powerful, takes stunning photos, offers a brilliant take on Android, and at $649.00 is a steal. So, unless you're holding out for the Pixel 8, run (don't walk) to Amazon and pick up one of these before they sell out.