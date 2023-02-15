Save $600 on an Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Looking for a gaming desktop deal now that the new year is over that won't break your budget? You can score major savings on laptops right now, but if you prefer something more stationary, check out the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop. During Dell's President's Day sale, you can save $600 on this model, scoring it for only $1,100.
Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Aurora R13 gaming desktop features the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 that starts at 2.1GHz and powers up to 5.0GHz so gaming and video content creation will be a breeze. Coupled with the 16GB RAM, you'll be able to multitask with ease, plus do so much more.
And we need to talk about the graphics card. Inside the tower you'll find a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card for mid-range gaming. It won't pack the power of the new RTX 40 Series line that dropped, but for the price, you'll be able to game and still get beautiful graphics.
For an additional savings, you can get Alienware support and save up to $100 when you pick up this desktop. Otherwise, if you want another desktop option, you can check out the Alienware Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop that also offers better specs at $700 savings, for only $1,300.
If you're building out an entirely new rig, complete it with a monitor that's also on sale, whether it's the Samsung Odyssey Ark or one that our gaming expert Charlie Osborne has selected.