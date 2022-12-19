'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
As a gamer, I've been drooling over the latest and greatest from Samsung: The 55-inch Odyssey Ark. When it first dropped on the market, the device retailed for $3,500. The Odyssey Ark is still one of the hottest monitors out there -- and right now it's on sale for $1,000 off. Ahead of the holidays, you can score this great gaming or multitasking monitor for only $2,500.
The 55-inch curved screen brings a 165Hz refresh rate to your gaming and a 1000R Sound dome, so you can truly immerse yourself. Whether you need the screen horizontal or vertical to Cockpit Mode, it has the ability to rotate either way. All you have to do is raise the screen and turn it and you'll have it swapped in seconds.
In addition to the amazing refresh rate, it can handle a 1ms response time with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It also offers Eclipse Lighting to create an optimal blended screen experience.
It comes with four corner speakers and two central woofers, so you'll get an immersive sound experience even if you prefer to listen without a headset. And, if you need to, you can use the screen with a Mulit-View to work, stream, and more at the same time. The Multi-View may be the coolest feature for WFH folks, who may want to spread out their tabs to work on a project.
At $1,000 off, $2,500 is the lowest price we've seen on the Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor since it launched. Luckily, you have a few days to add it to your cart because it's a holiday deal. And if you're still looking for other options, we recommend heading over to our best monitor recommendations.
And, if you're still looking for holiday gifts, now is the time to shop. You can head over to our dedicated holiday recommendations collection, where we're bringing you the best ideas for everyone on your list. From laptops to tablets and even recommendations for kids, we have you covered.