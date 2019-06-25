Seagate Exos AP 4U100: dual-core Xeon processors and up to up to 1.6 petabytes of storage

Private cloud spending increased by almost a third year-on-year and the amount of data created, captured or replicated across the globe set to grow from 33 Zettabytes (ZB) in 2018 to 175 ZB by 2025, businesses are discovering the benefits of being able to have close control over scalability, cost control and security.

To meet these demands, Seagate has unveiled a series of application platforms that have the capacity to store massive amounts of unstructured data using object-based technology. The Exos AP all-in-one solutions combine both storage and compute in ultra-high-density units.

They are offered in two storage sizes, with the Exos AP 4U100 offering 100 high capacity drive bays offering up to 1.6PB of data storage, and the Exos AP 5U84 coming with 84 high capacity drive bays.

Offering up to 1.6 petabytes of capacity in only four rack units, the Exos AP saves space, cost, and management overhead. Additionally, the integrated compute means data does not have to experience latency by traveling across networks in order to get processed then sent back to for storage.

The tech specs on the compute side are also impressive, with the Exos AP coming with one or two Xeon Scalable CPUs, up to 12 standard height DDR4-2666 DIMM slots, support for two M.2 SATA or NVMe devices, four 10GbE SFP+ ports (Intel X722 with iWarp RDMA) and a single 1GbE management port, and two low-profile, half-length PCIe gen 3 ×16 slots.

There's also capacity for four optional 4 × 2.5-inch carriers to give users SSD performance along with high-level of HDD capacity.

"Private clouds are the fastest growing segment of IT infrastructure," said Jon Toor, CMO at Cloudian, the first Seagate partner to take the larger AP product, Exos AP 4U100, to market as a solution for data centers. "Cloudian HyperStore Xtreme, Powered by Seagate combines our fully S3-compatible object storage software with Seagate's newest system to deliver limitless scalability, real-time data access and ground-breaking economics for large-scale private cloud buildouts — up to 70 percent lower total cost of ownership than public cloud options."

