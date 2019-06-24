iOS 13 public beta is a buggy mess

A quick look at the iOS 13 public beta suggests that it's far from being ready, and could be one of the worst beta releases in years.

Think it might be fun to leap into the iOS 13 beta? Think again.

Yes, it's bad. Really bad.

Apps crash or are broken, performance is terrible, dark mode turns some apps into an unusable mess, and there are weird audio-related issues.

Pretty much what you expect from a beta. Just because it's an Apple beta, don't be fooled into thinking that using it will be a smooth experience.

Right now, unless you are a developer or someone who likes to bug-squashing, I'd suggest giving this one a wide berth.

Here's what developer Marco Arment has to say:

