iOS 13 public beta is a buggy mess

Think it might be fun to leap into the iOS 13 beta? Think again.

A quick look at the iOS 13 public beta suggests that it's far from being ready, and could be one of the worst beta releases.

Yes, it's bad. Really bad.

Apps crash or are broken, performance is terrible, dark mode turns some apps into an unusable mess, and there are weird audio-related issues.

Pretty much what you expect from a beta. Just because it's an Apple beta, don't be fooled into thinking that using it will be a smooth experience.

Right now, unless you are a developer or someone who likes to bug-squashing, I'd suggest giving this one a wide berth.

Here's what developer Marco Arment has to say:

Don't install the betas yet.



Tons of rough edges, still. I wish I'd waited. — Marco Arment (@marcoarment) June 24, 2019

To give you some idea of the roughness as of developer beta 2, which is probably what the public beta is:



- Notes crashes frequently

- Mail has tons of UI bugs

- my iPad reboots sometimes when I'm not even using it

- iPad Face ID often breaks

- Instagram has weird UI glitches — Marco Arment (@marcoarment) June 24, 2019

Much worse. These are the roughest betas in a few years. https://t.co/Vks8993FGe — Marco Arment (@marcoarment) June 24, 2019

And SO MANY audio bugs, especially around switching output devices, volume control, and using Siri from AirPods. — Marco Arment (@marcoarment) June 24, 2019

