Security firm claims it can unlock any iPhone

Despite Apple's big privacy and security boasts, it seems that the data stored on iPhones is still accessible to those who are determined enough to get at it.

According to Israeli security firm Cellebrite, a company that works closely with US law enforcement agencies including the FBI and ICE, company can "bypass or determine locks and perform a full file system extraction on any iOS device," running iOS 7 to iOS 12.3 by using "sophisticated algorithms to minimize unlock attempts."

Cellebrite manufactures and sells its Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) to law enforcement, government agencies, and military, a tool which is capable of grabbing data from over 20,000 types of smartphones.

Leaked extraction reports show the depth and breadth of the information that Cellebrite is able to extract from an iPhone, everything from call and chat logs to Wi-Fi networks the iPhone has used.

The company is itself not immune to leaking secrets, when it became the subject of a server hack in 2016.

The company also claims to be able to crack open Samsung, Motorola, Huawei, LG and Xiaomi smartphones.

