ServiceNow's workplace safety suite integrates with Uber for Business

ServiceNow's workplace safety management app will be integrated into Uber for Business so employees can safely commute to work as offices reopen.

The integration is a win for ServiceNow's efforts to manage workplace safety processes. ServiceNow Safe Workplace Suite manages contact tracing, employee health screening and readiness feedback during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, the integration is highlighted in the "Book Uber" feature for employees to coordinate commutes. Employees can schedule arrival times, reserve space and manage health screenings via the ServiceNow app. Uber has recently rolled out features and policies to protect riders and drivers.

Enterprise software vendors have flocked to workplace safety as offices reopen. ServiceNow, IBM, Salesforce and Zebra Technologies are just a few firms targeting the space. Enterprise technology vendors to launch products designed for the new normal of work, which will be a hybrid model split between remote and on-premises.

According to ServiceNow, the ServiceNow Safe Workplace Suite has been downloaded by more than 600 organizations. The model for workplace safety software is to land in an enterprise via trials and then expand into paid accounts. ServiceNow's workplace tools are built on the company's Now Platform, which manages a bevy of workflow processes across functions.

