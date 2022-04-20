Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Get 7 courses that teach you Agile, Scrum, DevOps, and more for only $49

Don't miss this chance to gain valuable project management skills. Check out the Complete 2022 Agile & DevOps Certification Training Bundle today.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Today's smartest companies realize they can increase profits by streamlining their project management processes. That's why Lean and Agile methodologies have spread like wildfire across corporate America. 

Lean can improve long-term systems, while Agile is utilized for making quick decisions in individual projects. Combining the two can have a powerful impact. Now you can learn Lean Agile project management, DevOps and more in the Complete 2022 Agile & DevOps Certification Training Bundle, on sale for $49. 

One course, "Lean Agile Project Management," can introduce you to Kanban, Scrum, XP, and other methodologies, illustrating how to implement them in your company. Then, "EXIN Certified Agile Scrum Foundation" can help you validate your Agile and Scrum skills. This class is a student favorite, earning 4.7 out of 5 stars. 

Once you're comfortable with Scrum foundations, "EXIN Certified Agile Scrum Product Owner" and "EXIN Certified Agile Scrum Master" can help you develop the skills you need to lead a team. You'll learn how to ensure your team understands what's expected of them from beginning to end, keep everyone on schedule, and finish projects efficiently. 

The Complete 2022 Agile & DevOps Certification Training Bundle

$49 at ZDNet Academy

"EXIN Certified: DevOps Professional" can help IT professionals the background knowledge on essential DevOps processes, while "EXIN Certified: DevOps Foundation" covers improving workflows between IT and software developers. Finally, "Agile Testing" shows developers how to bring suggestions and improvements to applications rather than simply identify defects. 

These courses are offered by iCollege, a leading skills training company that major tech organizations trust to train their employees. So the training in this bundle may help you earn certifications that polish your resume as you hunt for new positions. 

Don't miss this chance to gain valuable project management training. The Complete 2022 Agile & DevOps Certification Training Bundle courses cost $295 individually, but you can purchase the full collection for $49 -- that's $7 per course. 

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Developer | Education | ZDNet Recommends
Show Comments