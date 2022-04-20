Get 7 courses that teach you Agile, Scrum, DevOps, and more for only $49

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Today's smartest companies realize they can increase profits by streamlining their project management processes. That's why Lean and Agile methodologies have spread like wildfire across corporate America.

Lean can improve long-term systems, while Agile is utilized for making quick decisions in individual projects. Combining the two can have a powerful impact. Now you can learn Lean Agile project management, DevOps and more in the Complete 2022 Agile & DevOps Certification Training Bundle, on sale for $49.

One course, "Lean Agile Project Management," can introduce you to Kanban, Scrum, XP, and other methodologies, illustrating how to implement them in your company. Then, "EXIN Certified Agile Scrum Foundation" can help you validate your Agile and Scrum skills. This class is a student favorite, earning 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Once you're comfortable with Scrum foundations, "EXIN Certified Agile Scrum Product Owner" and "EXIN Certified Agile Scrum Master" can help you develop the skills you need to lead a team. You'll learn how to ensure your team understands what's expected of them from beginning to end, keep everyone on schedule, and finish projects efficiently.

"EXIN Certified: DevOps Professional" can help IT professionals the background knowledge on essential DevOps processes, while "EXIN Certified: DevOps Foundation" covers improving workflows between IT and software developers. Finally, "Agile Testing" shows developers how to bring suggestions and improvements to applications rather than simply identify defects.

These courses are offered by iCollege, a leading skills training company that major tech organizations trust to train their employees. So the training in this bundle may help you earn certifications that polish your resume as you hunt for new positions.

Don't miss this chance to gain valuable project management training. The Complete 2022 Agile & DevOps Certification Training Bundle courses cost $295 individually, but you can purchase the full collection for $49 -- that's $7 per course.