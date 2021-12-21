Seven last-minute Amazon deals Primed for Christmas deliveries

Amazon

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, which means you only have days to get those presents delivered, wrapped, and tucked under the tree. If you're still on square one, here's a guide that will help you save Christmas and your money as well.

Notorious for speedy-shipping times and wide selections of gadgets and gizmos, Amazon Prime members can take advantage of some thrifty sales this week -- all with promised deliveries of tomorrow or the day after. Here's a breakdown of how Prime benefits can help you in the clutch.

With a Prime membership or an order of $25 or more of eligible items, Amazon will offer two-day, one-day, or same-day delivery depending on your address.



In select US cities, Prime members can shop groceries and produce from the online Whole Foods Market pantry, and have it delivered within two hours.



You can sign up for a free 30-day trial (can cancel at any time) to take advantage of the faster deliveries this week.



Now, onto the sweet deals.

Save up to $30 on Logitech HD Webcams Delivery as soon as Thursday (Dec. 23) Logitech Remote work is here to stay and if you're gifting to someone who spends eight hours a day at his or her home office, then an HD webcam is the way to go. Logitech makes some quality cameras for Windows and Mac and are very easy to plug and use. Today, Amazon Prime members can save up to $30 on select Logitech webcams, including popular models like the C920x, and have it delivered as soon as Thursday.

Achiou Touch Screen Gloves for $9.99 Delivery as soon as Thursday (Dec. 23) Achiou From my experience, touch screen gloves can be a hit-or-miss. I say that because I've worn pairs that have little to no input -- even if they claim they do -- and ones that have worked as intended. For the past month, I've been using these from Achiou and I can't recommend them enough. A pair is currently on sale for $10.99 and you can apply a clip-on coupon at checkout for an additional 10% off.

Govee Smart Plug (2-pack) for $14.44 Delivery as soon as Thursday (Dec. 23) Kasa Smart Store Getting into smart home can be a daunting task, especially if you've never set up smart routines with appliances before. That's where the Govee Smart Plug comes in. It's a three-prong adapter that functions as an outlet and turns any appliance that you connect to it into a smart one! For example, you can connect a lamp to the plug and turn it on or off right from your smartphone. A pack of two is currently on sale for just $14.44 (15% off) and will arrive at your doorstep before Friday.

Medify MA-25 Air Purifier for $128 Delivery as soon as Thursday (Dec. 23) Medify Heaters make for great gifts during the cold winter season, but there's one thing that's even better: an air purifier. Throughout the months, my windows will be closed more often than not to keep the warmness in tact, but that also means less ventilation and fresh air. That's why I've found use in air purifiers, like this touch-enabled model from Medify Air. At an instant, the purifier can remove up to 99.9% of microns in rooms, including odors, smoke, pet dander, dust, and more. It's currently on sale for $128 ($32 off).

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021) for $139.99 Delivery as soon as Thursday (Dec. 23) Amazon Tablets aren't as cool as smartphones and laptops anymore but they still make for fantastic media players and productivity machines on the go. The Fire HD 10 from Amazon, for example, comes with an octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of memory for your storage needs. It's also the largest variant of the Fire series, measuring at 10.1 inches, and is among the best tablets you can buy without splurging on the likes of iPads and Galaxies. It's currently discounted by $50.