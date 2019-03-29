Seven out of ten Americans are comfortable with IoT tech in the home

More electrical products in the home are controlled with Alexa than any other smart product according to a new survey

Louisville, KY-based market intelligence company Traqline has released the results of its bi-annual survey about smart homes.

It surveyed 2,045 consumers across 25 smart home categories such as: air cleaners, coffee makers, dehumidifiers, door bells and locks, garage door openers, home security cameras, light bulbs, room air conditioners, smart hubs, smart plugs, televisions, thermostats, vacuum cleaners, and window blinds or shades.

The survey intends to capture the awareness, purchase, and intent to purchase of smart home products as well as the usage and frequency of the smart products in the home.

It is intended to measure attributes such as: why people purchase smart devices, who in the household uses smart functions of the devices, the type of devices controlled by Alexa, and Google, the importance of smart home features, and the features most desired in smart products.

The most common smart product owned by consumers in the smart TV which is typically the first smart product bought for the home. Other products consumers are likely to buy within the next six months are thermostats and home security cameras.

Results shows that internet connected homes have gone beyond niche early adopters. Over half (56 percent) Americans say that they feel comfortable with IoT technology.

Almost seven out of ten (69 percent) of American households reported owning a smart product. Furthermore, over one in three (35 percent) of consumers reported that they have bought a smart product within the past six months.

The top three factors that influence a consumer's smart product purchase are: price (68 percent), ease of use (50 percent), and security concerns (37 percent).

Two out of five (40 percent) of smart products are used two or more times a day according to respondents.

Two out of five (39 percent) of consumers surveyed indicate that they plan to purchase a smart thermostat within the next six months (44 percent) intend to purchase a smart home security camera).

Two out of three (66 percent) of the electrical products category (plug outlets, switches, lamps, and bulbs) are controlled by Alexa, beating electronics (62 percent), security products (50 percent), and appliances (54 percent)

Less than one in five said that they were not interested in buying another smart product because they already have one and do not need another product.

However, three out of five (61 percent) of respondents said that they were extremely interested in buying another because they love the features and convenience of the product.

Brennan Callahan, a director of National Accounts for TraQline said: "For those smart products owned, over 60 percent of the time consumers are extremely interested or very interested in buying another. This shows the value consumers place on the convenience of smart home products"

