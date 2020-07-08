Slack acquires enterprise directory startup Rimeto

Slack has acquired business directory software startup Rimeto. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Rimeto was founded in 2016 and raised $10 million in Series A funding in 2019.

Rimeto's key product is a searchable enterprise directory that provides more detailed information about employees, such as skills, experience and current projects.

Slack said Rimeto's profile and directory features will be integrated into Slack directly, but that the software will also be sold as a standalone product -- a first for the company.

Slack said adding Rimeto's directory features to its platform will help its users stay connected and maintain cultural and social ties to colleagues during the Covid-19 pandemic and shift to remote work.

"Employees with weak social ties to their colleagues aren't as happy or productive as employees at companies with a thriving, healthy culture. But the typical enterprise directory certainly doesn't help," Slack said in a blog post.

"Rimeto lets you search across every attribute – whether you're looking for a project leader or everyone who worked with a specific customer, an expert on sales cycles in a particular region, or just want to understand the new member of your team a little better, it's all there and it's all searchable."

