Slack announces improved search tool

Slack is announcing major updates to its search tool that it says makes finding information across the platform faster and more intuitive.

Specifically, Slack is adding predictive features like smart filters and suggested results to provide users with tailored search results.

The search filters feature provides users a list of suggested results when they start typing in the search bar, a la Google Search. Search results are also getting more personalized based on where and with who people communicate.

Meanwhile, a revamped search UI now opens in a full screen pane to make search results more visible. Additionally, Slack said search is now 70 percent faster following improvements on the backend.

Slack -- which says it now has eight million daily active users overall and three million users that are paying to use its workplace collaboration platform -- isn't the only tech vendor focusing on improved search functionality. Box announced today that it's buying machine learning startup Butter.ai in an effort to bring more intelligent search features into its platform.

