Box acqui-hires team from machine learning startup Butter.ai

Box on Tuesday said that it's acquiring the team behind Butter.ai, a startup that built software for finding files across a bevy of business applications. Under the deal, the entire Butter.ai team will join Box and the original application will shut down.

In a blog post, Box said the deal will allow the company to bring more intelligent search features into its platform, making searching for files more contextualized, predictive, and personalized.

The company cites the increasing amount of content that workers must contend with on a daily basis as reasoning behind the deal.

"As organizations move to the cloud to modernize and create a digital workplace, it is fueling an unprecedented creation of business content," Jeetu Patel, chief product officer at Box, wrote in the post. "And as the amount of data continues to grow, it's getting harder, more costly and time-consuming to make sense of it all."

The Butter.ai also lines up with Box's strategy surrounding Box Skills. First announced in October, Box Skills provide a framework for applying machine learning to the Box cloud content management platform. The aim is to use AI to help customers extract insights and additional value out of their Box content. Technology from Butter.ai adds another layer of intelligence to that effort.

