Snap introduces pocket-size camera drone called Pixy

Snap has unveiled its yellow, pocket-size camera drone called Pixy, designed to be used in conjunction with Snapchat.

According to the social media company, Pixy does not require any setup or a controller to operate, rather, it can be activated with a tap of a button found on the device. Users can select how it flies based on four preset flight modes, which can be changed using the device's camera dial. It can float, orbit, or follow you.

To stop recording, users can place their hand out and Pixy will land "gently" in their palm, Snap said.

Videos captured from the flight can be wirelessly transferred and saved into Snapchat Memories, which users can then edit and customise using effects, such as Hyperspeed, Bounce, Orbit 3D, and Jump cut. Once done, users can share their masterpiece on Snapchat or any other platform.

Pixy is available in the US and France for a recommended retail price of $230.

The company, however, recommends users check local drone regulations before Pixy takes flight.

This is not the first time that Snap has introduced a video capturing device. In late 2016, it introduced Spectacles, sunglasses equipped with a camera to initially capture videos before introducing a second generation that could also take photos that users could share in Snapchat.

