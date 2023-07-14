Sony's top-selling A7 III camera is still 25% off on Amazon

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I've been doing video content for a long time. From technical how-tos to artistic endeavors, and everything in between, I've filmed it. Much of the time, I'm working alone. This means I need the right equipment that empowers me to make the most of my time without too much frustration.
I tried a number of different cameras, from GoPros to Canons and even Sony camcorders. In the end, the camera that won out (making my job so much easier) was the Sony A7 III and it has yet to let me down. Although this particular camera is a bit long in the tooth, it's still a hard piece of tech to beat. It films above its weight and has all the features you'll need for vlogging and other types of video content.
Fortunately, for you, Sony added that camera to Prime Day. Although Prime Day 2023 is over, the last time we checked the Sony A7 III was still selling for just $1,498, which is a whopping 25% off. If you're serious about your video content (and don't want to spend upwards of 10 grand), this camera will serve you for a long time.
Do understand, however, that price is the body alone, which means you're also going to have to shell out the money for a good lens. And you'll want to get a lens that supports autofocus (especially if you do your content alone) because the Sony A7 III autofocus is stellar (and fast).
Before I get deeper into my opinion about this camera, let's talk specs.
This full-frame mirrorless camera body can take your video content to the next level.
Ultimately, it boils down to two things that have absolutely sold me on this camera:
First off, the video quality of the A7 III is stunning. And with plenty of possible settings, you can film in beautiful 4K with ease. And although the Sony menu system does take some getting used to, once you've dialed in the look you want, the hard part is done and you can start filming content with confidence.
But with all the bells and whistles, you'll probably wind up not using most of the features found in this camera. This is especially so if you're using it to film online video content. Once you've configured the camera to achieve the look you want, it's a set-it-and-forget-it affair, and the Sony A7 III will constantly deliver outstanding videos with a very professional look.
One thing to keep in mind, however, is that the low-light capability of the A7 III isn't the best, so you'll want to have plenty of lighting.
As far as the auto-focus, Sony has nailed this feature and it really shines with the A7 III. Once I hit record and take my spot, the camera immediately focuses on me and stays locked on with outstanding facial recognition. I can even set a fairly narrow field of focus and count on the A7 III to keep me in focus (with objects behind me in a beautiful, soft blur).
The only complaint I've ever had with the Sony A7 III is the onboard mic. It's not good. In fact, don't even bother trying to film with the built-in microphone. Instead, by a suitable external mic, plug it in, and be done with it. Other than that, I can find no fault with this camera.
At $1,498, I wouldn't hesitate to buy this camera again. I've been using mine for a few years now and every client I film for is impressed with the results. If you're looking to up your video content game, the Sony A7 III might be what you need. Just remember to get a solid lens and plenty of lighting, and you're good to go.