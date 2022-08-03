/>
Start a year of Sam's Club with an extra $10 -- at 72% off

Memberships to the warehouse club can save you hundreds of dollars a year on groceries, electronics, and more.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Grocery shopping was never on anybody's list of favorite ways to pass the time, but the past couple of years have caused both shoppers and retailers to radically rethink the way people get their essentials. Through it all, one outlet has been going strong: Sam's Club. From the get-go, the business model behind this warehouse discount store was a great one. And now, shoppers can see what's so great about the store with a one-year membership that's cheaper than ever - and comes with a $10 perk to boot.

If you haven't ever been inside Sam's Club, the appeal is obvious. Members have a variety of signup options to choose from, but once you're signed up you've got access to a warehouse full of discounts on groceries, electronics, clothing, gifts, and more — and that's just at the physical locations. Sam's Club sells most of its items in bulk and passes on the savings to members who can get deep discounts on everything from steaks to smart-screen TVs.

Sam's Club Membership for Only $14.99 PLUS $10 Sam's Club E-Gift Card!

 $14.99 at Academy.zdnet

For those of you that have gotten used to hands-off shopping: Yes, Sam's Club members can take advantage of curbside or home delivery. And that's just the start of the perks. Your membership card can get you discounts on rental cars, movie tickets, and attractions around the world. For hotel rooms, in particular, you may save as much as 60% off your booking.

The regular price of a year's membership to Sam's Club is normally $55. For a limited time, you can not only get your year of savings for a 72% discount - you can start your first shopping trip with a complimentary $10 gift card, usable at both Sam's Club and Walmart stores.

