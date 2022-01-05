Start the New Year by mastering NFTs and cryptos with this masterclass

StackCommerce

If you never got around to studying cryptocurrency and NFTs in 2021, you can launch 2022 by mastering them. For a limited time, these four masterclass bundles are just $20 apiece as part of our New Year's sale -- no coupon needed.

Deal Price: $20 | Original Price: $1000

In these five courses, instructor Travis Rose, an experienced day trader, discusses the fundamentals of investing techniques in growing markets. Rose explores candlestick trading, volume trading, tape reading, Fibonacci, and other approaches, laying out the theory and drawing from his experience. Even if you're only seeking to understand better what's driving the market, you'll gain insight into trader behavior and decisions.

Deal Price: $20 | Original Price: $1200

Certified Bitcoin professionals such as Ravinder Deol, and experienced programmers, including Rangel Stoilov, give you a full accounting of cryptocurrency in this masterclass bundle. Across six courses, a range of experts detail how blockchains and cryptocurrency work, how projects and smart contracts are built, and other topics in the rapidly growing fin-tech world. The courses are designed for both investors and non-investing professionals seeking to learn how to apply these technologies to their industries.

Deal Price: $20 | Original Price: $1200

A top team of instructors and tech entrepreneurs cut through the hype around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and explain how they really work in a practical way. Focused on training artists and other creators how to build NFTs and navigate the market, each of these six courses breaks out how to trade NFTs and cryptocurrencies concisely for artists who want to create. You'll be able to put aside jargon and use NFTs to monetize work and protect your copyrights in a competitive market.

Deal Price: $20 | Original Price: $2200

On the flip-side, if you enjoy making art but aren't sure where to take your passion or how to turn it into a career, this masterclass combines the best of both worlds. In addition to full instruction on NFTs, with three classes on development, smart contracts, and trading for artists, it also offers detailed courses on creating digital art with a host of common software tools, taught by working artists. It offers practical advice that improves your work, paired with the knowledge needed to sell your work for what it's worth.

Prices are subject to change.