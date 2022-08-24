Steve Jobs' legacy: Tim Cook, Laurene Powell Jobs and Jony Ive will come together to discuss it

Apple/Getty Images

Three of Steve Jobs' closest confidants will come together next month to discuss the late tech luminary's legacy. Apple CEO Tim Cook, Apple's former chief designer Jony Ive and Jobs' widow Laurene Powell Jobs will all sit down with media personality Kara Swisher during the annual Code Conference to discuss Jobs' lasting impact.

The conversation will mark the end of Swisher's 20-year tenure hosting the Code conference. Her first-ever interview at the event was with Steve Jobs himself.

When Cook succeeded Jobs as Apple CEO in 2011, he committed to preserving Jobs' legacy at the storied tech company.

"Steve built a company and culture that is unlike any other in the world and we are going to stay true to that—it is in our DNA," he told employees at the time. "We are going to continue to make the best products in the world that delight our customers and make our employees incredibly proud of what they do."

Ive, meanwhile, joined Apple in 1992 and was instrumental in Apple's revival after Jobs returned to the company in 1997. He led Apple design as the company's SVP of design beginning in 1996 and was promoted to the newly-created role of chief design officer in 2015. Ive left Apple in 2019 to co-found the design firm LoveFrom.

After Jobs' death in 2011, Powell Jobs continued her involvement with Apple and the tech industry at large. She helped open Apple's new Silicon Valley campus in 2017, and as the majority owner of The Atlantic magazine, she has helped fuel conversations about issues like inclusion in tech.