Study the skills you need to pass Microsoft Azure certification tests for $49

With the growth of virtual work around the globe, demand continues to increase for expertise in the administration of virtual desktops. Azure is one of the leading cloud computing solutions for enterprise-level environments and is catching up with small businesses. If you're not as satisfied as you expected to be with your fledgling networking career, you may want to consider specializing in Azure as a more profitable alternative.

You don't have to worry about going back to school or taking time away from your current job. Now you can study to become an Azure professional with the skills you'll develop from self-paced courses in the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals, Administration & Security Certification Bundle.

In "Microsoft Azure Administrator Associate (AZ-104)" you'll discover how to implement virtual networking, intersite connectivity, web apps, traffic management, and more. The course also demonstrates how to manage virtual machines, Azure storage, and other fundamental tasks.

Once you have experience with Azure technologies, the "Azure Virtual Desktop (AZ-140)" course explains how you can optimize applications to run in virtual environments with multiple sessions. It covers all of the ins and outs of how to plan, deliver and manage remote apps and the virtual desktop experience.

Students were delighted with what they learned in "Microsoft Azure Security Technologies (AZ-500) (Updated 2021)." They rated the course 4.57 out of 5 stars. It teaches you how to implement and maintain adequate security controls, manage the identity and access of internal users, protect networks, data, applications, and much more.

The bundle also features a for those whose role in an organization involves making decisions about which cloud-based solutions to buy or sell: "Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900)." Those who need to validate their knowledge of essential cloud services may also benefit from this course.

You can turbocharge your career path in the tech industry with a profitable specialization that employers highly value.