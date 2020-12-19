Super Holiday deals on Zendure power banks and chargers

I'm a huge fan of Zendure power banks and chargers. Most of my travel and off-grid kit has one or more Zendure products because they do what they say they'll do, no question.
Problem is, Zendure products are premium products commanding a premium price.
But for the holiday period, Zendure is offering you a chance to pick up some great accessories -- even the amazing SuperTank -- at a massively discounted price.
These deals will be running at specific times over the holiday period, so if you want to grab one, I suggest setting an alarm or making a note in your calendar.
Zendure SuperTank
Save up to 40%
A huge 27,000mAh capacity power bank featuring twin USB-A ports along with twin USB-C ports, for all your charging needs. The legacy USB-A ports output 15W & 18W, while the USB-C ports are capable of 100W & 60W.
This gives you the ability to charge everything -- from headphones to your laptop.
Deal time
Dec 20: 12:45 PM - 6:45 PM PST and Dec 21: 1:15 PM - 7:15 PM PST
- Black - $81.59 (36% off)
- Blue - $76.49 (40% off)
- Silver - $82.55 (36% off)
Dec 22 through to Dec 31: 00:01 AM - 11:59 PM PST
- Black - $103.192 (20% off)
- Blue - $103.192 (20% off)
- Silver - $103.192 (20% off)
Zendure Bar Size Power Bank
Save up to 32%
A pocket-sized 5,000mAh power back featuring a USB-A and USB-C port for total flexibility.
Deal time
Dec 20: 12:45 PM - 6:45 PM PST
- Promotion Price: $20.39 (32% Off) + $5 coupon
Dec 21 through Dec 31: 00:01 AM - 11:59 PM PST
- Promotion Price: $23.99 (20% Off) + $5 coupon
Zendure 4-Port Wall Charger
Streamline your desk with this 4-port (3 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C 45W PD) wall charger. Great space saver!
Comes with adapters so it can work in the US, UK, and Europe.
Deal time
Dec 20 through Dec 31: 00:01 AM - 11:59 PM PST
- Promotion Price: $23.49 (29% Off) + $5 coupon
Zendure SuperPort 4
Save up to 36%
A fantastic 4-port charge hub that's great for cluttered desks. The SuperPort 4 features two USB-C PD Port (100W&18W) ports, along with two Zen+ USB-A ports that can output 18W.
Superb charger, perfect if you have a lot of devices.
Deal time
Dec 20 through Dec 31: 00:01 AM - 11:59 PM PST
- Promotion Price: $79.99 (36% Off) + $20 coupon
Zendure SuperMini
Save up to 20%
A tough, compact 10,000mAh power bank with a single USB-C port that can output 18W -- perfect for smartphones and tablets. It's 30 percent smaller than other 10,000mAh power banks, so there's no excuse for leaving it at home.
Deal time
Dec 20 through Dec 31: 00:01 AM - 11:59 PM PST
- Promotion Price: $35.99 (20% Off) + $10 coupon
Zendure X5
Save up to 20%
Need a power bank that sits between the SuperTank and the SuperMini? The X5 is for you.
15,000mAh battery capacity, and a single USB-C and twin USB-A ports in a package that's 35 percent smaller than other 15,000mAh power banks.
Deal time
Dec 20 through Dec 31: 00:01 AM - 11:59 PM PST
- Promotion Price: $55.99 (20% Off) + $10 coupon
