Super Holiday deals on Zendure power banks and chargers

I'm a huge fan of Zendure power banks and chargers. Most of my travel and off-grid kit has one or more Zendure products because they do what they say they'll do, no question.

Problem is, Zendure products are premium products commanding a premium price.

But for the holiday period, Zendure is offering you a chance to pick up some great accessories -- even the amazing SuperTank -- at a massively discounted price.

These deals will be running at specific times over the holiday period, so if you want to grab one, I suggest setting an alarm or making a note in your calendar.

Zendure SuperTank Save up to 40% A huge 27,000mAh capacity power bank featuring twin USB-A ports along with twin USB-C ports, for all your charging needs. The legacy USB-A ports output 15W & 18W, while the USB-C ports are capable of 100W & 60W. This gives you the ability to charge everything -- from headphones to your laptop. Deal time Dec 20: 12:45 PM - 6:45 PM PST and Dec 21: 1:15 PM - 7:15 PM PST Black - $81.59 (36% off)

Blue - $76.49 (40% off)

Silver - $82.55 (36% off) Dec 22 through to Dec 31: 00:01 AM - 11:59 PM PST Black - $103.192 (20% off)

Blue - $103.192 (20% off)

Silver - $103.192 (20% off) View Now at Amazon

Zendure 4-Port Wall Charger Streamline your desk with this 4-port (3 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C 45W PD) wall charger. Great space saver! Comes with adapters so it can work in the US, UK, and Europe. Deal time Dec 20 through Dec 31: 00:01 AM - 11:59 PM PST Promotion Price: $23.49 (29% Off) + $5 coupon View Now at Amazon

Zendure SuperPort 4 Save up to 36% A fantastic 4-port charge hub that's great for cluttered desks. The SuperPort 4 features two USB-C PD Port (100W&18W) ports, along with two Zen+ USB-A ports that can output 18W. Superb charger, perfect if you have a lot of devices. Deal time Dec 20 through Dec 31: 00:01 AM - 11:59 PM PST Promotion Price: $79.99 (36% Off) + $20 coupon View Now at Amazon

Zendure SuperMini Save up to 20% A tough, compact 10,000mAh power bank with a single USB-C port that can output 18W -- perfect for smartphones and tablets. It's 30 percent smaller than other 10,000mAh power banks, so there's no excuse for leaving it at home. Deal time Dec 20 through Dec 31: 00:01 AM - 11:59 PM PST Promotion Price: $35.99 (20% Off) + $10 coupon View Now at Amazon