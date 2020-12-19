Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

Super Holiday deals on Zendure power banks and chargers

Up to 40 percent off awesome hardware to kit out your home, office, or home office.

I'm a huge fan of Zendure power banks and chargers. Most of my travel and off-grid kit has one or more Zendure products because they do what they say they'll do, no question.

Problem is, Zendure products are premium products commanding a premium price.

But for the holiday period, Zendure is offering you a chance to pick up some great accessories -- even the amazing SuperTank -- at a massively discounted price.

These deals will be running at specific times over the holiday period, so if you want to grab one, I suggest setting an alarm or making a note in your calendar.

Zendure SuperTank

Save up to 40%

Zendure SuperTank

A huge 27,000mAh capacity power bank featuring twin USB-A ports along with twin USB-C ports, for all your charging needs. The legacy USB-A ports output 15W & 18W, while the USB-C ports are capable of 100W & 60W.

This gives you the ability to charge everything -- from headphones to your laptop.

Deal time

Dec 20: 12:45 PM - 6:45 PM PST and Dec 21: 1:15 PM - 7:15 PM PST

  • Black - $81.59 (36% off)
  • Blue - $76.49 (40% off)
  • Silver - $82.55 (36% off)

Dec 22 through to Dec 31: 00:01 AM - 11:59 PM PST

  • Black - $103.192 (20% off)
  • Blue - $103.192 (20% off)
  • Silver - $103.192 (20% off)
Zendure Bar Size Power Bank

Save up to 32%

Zendure Bar Size Power Bank

A pocket-sized 5,000mAh power back featuring a USB-A and USB-C port for total flexibility.

Deal time

Dec 20: 12:45 PM - 6:45 PM PST

  • Promotion Price: $20.39 (32% Off) + $5 coupon

Dec 21 through Dec 31: 00:01 AM - 11:59 PM PST

  • Promotion Price: $23.99 (20% Off) + $5 coupon
Zendure 4-Port Wall Charger

Zendure 4-Port Wall Charger

Streamline your desk with this 4-port (3 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C 45W PD) wall charger. Great space saver!

Comes with adapters so it can work in the US, UK, and Europe.

Deal time

Dec 20 through Dec 31: 00:01 AM - 11:59 PM PST

  • Promotion Price: $23.49 (29% Off) + $5 coupon
Zendure SuperPort 4

Save up to 36%

Zendure SuperPort 4

A fantastic 4-port charge hub that's great for cluttered desks. The SuperPort 4 features two USB-C PD Port (100W&18W) ports, along with two Zen+ USB-A ports that can output 18W.

Superb charger, perfect if you have a lot of devices.

Deal time

Dec 20 through Dec 31: 00:01 AM - 11:59 PM PST

  • Promotion Price: $79.99 (36% Off) + $20 coupon
Zendure SuperMini

Save up to 20%

Zendure SuperMini

A tough, compact 10,000mAh power bank with a single USB-C port that can output 18W -- perfect for smartphones and tablets. It's 30 percent smaller than other 10,000mAh power banks, so there's no excuse for leaving it at home.

Deal time

Dec 20 through Dec 31: 00:01 AM - 11:59 PM PST

  • Promotion Price: $35.99 (20% Off) + $10 coupon
Zendure X5

Save up to 20%

Zendure X5

Need a power bank that sits between the SuperTank and the SuperMini? The X5 is for you.

15,000mAh battery capacity, and a single USB-C and twin USB-A ports in a package that's 35 percent smaller than other 15,000mAh power banks.

Deal time

Dec 20 through Dec 31: 00:01 AM - 11:59 PM PST

  • Promotion Price: $55.99 (20% Off) + $10 coupon
