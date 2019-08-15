Supermicro raises Q4 revenue guidance

Server and storage maker Supermicro announced preliminary financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter. The San Jose, Calif.-based company expects sales in the range of $825 million to $835 million, up from its previous guidance range of $770 million to $830 million, with diluted earnings per share between $0.57 to $0.61.

For its fiscal first qurter, the company expects net sales in a range of $750 million to $810 million.

Supermicro, which has made an aggressive push into the gaming motherboard market, didn't offer many other details within its preliminary financial release. The company is set to report its full Q4 results on August 29.

RELATED: