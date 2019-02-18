Supermicro making a push into high-end gaming motherboards

Think that the consumer PC hardware market is too crowded for a new player? Think again. Supermicro, a company normally associated with servers and storage, is entering the consumer motherboard space with high-end gaming and desktop PC boards.

Supermicro already manufactures some excellent consumer-grade motherboards, but it seems the company is planning for an even bigger push over the coming months and years.

In an interview with KitGuru, Supermicro's SVP of Field Application Engineering, Vik Malyala, talked about the company's move into the consumer space.

"If you're asking me if it is already at a saturated level, by no means is that the case. There's going to be a huge amount of innovation that we are seeing and we will be bringing that technology to market in the next couple of years," Malyala said.

In the interview Malyala talked about DDR5 memory, changes to PCI Express, and next-generation storage solutions, and that how Supermicro's in-house hardware development, in combination with the company's deep ties with partners, gives it an advantage.

"Bringing all of these different technologies, fully validating as if these systems are going to be in standard enterprise data centers, and bringing them to customers first. Time to market is absolutely important, and that is where we shine," Malyala said.

